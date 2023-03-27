Unidentified man’s body found in canal in Vijayawada

Home Cities Vijayawada

A team of Kothapet police rushed to the spot on receiving the information and retrieved the body from drainage.

Published: 27th March 2023

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: An unidentified man, aged between 40 and 45, was found dead under suspicious circumstances in a drainage canal near Bejjalameda street under Kothapet police station limits on Saturday night.

According to Kothapet police inspector A Subramanyam, neighbours and passersby alerted the police around 11 pm after they noticed the body in the drainage canal.

They sent the body to Vijayawada's new Government General Hospital (GGH) for postmortem.

The police further said that there were no injuries on the deceased body and assumed that he might have fallen into the drainage canal in an inebriated state.

“A case of suspicious death under Section 174 of CrPC has been registered. All nearby police stations have been alerted to identify the man,” said Subramanyam.

