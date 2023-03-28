Awareness programme held in Vijayawada on heart attack symptoms and prevention

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: People must be aware of the signs of heart attack and should take steps to prevent deaths through first aid, said NTR district S Dilli Rao. The collector participated in an awareness programme on heart attacks symptoms and prevention to avoid them with first aid. The programme was conducted under the leadership of eminent medical expert Dr P Vijayasekhar at Pingali Venkaiah meeting hall in the Collectorate on Monday. On the occasion, he said that the district officials should work hard to prevent deaths by educating the citizens about the symptoms of heart attacks.

“Former President APJ Abdul Kalam, late minister Varyulu Mekapati Gautam Reddy, famous actors Puneeth Rajkumar and Tarakaratna died due to heart attack. If the first aid can be provided within 10 minutes after a heart attack and treatment can be provided immediately, lives can be saved” he said.

Dilli Rao said that they are organising awareness camps for the village ward secretariat staff and mandal level officials and were told to create awareness among public on the same.

“The people who are suffering from chronic diseases like high blood pressure and diabetes, need to watch out for heart attack symptoms. Those who are prone to get a heart attack may not move much and express their pain through gestures by holding their chest. Those who recognise the signs can provide first aid, where many lives can be saved from danger,” Medical expert Dr Vijayasekar said.

