Doctors of Ayush hospital perform rare thoracic surgery

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a first-of-its-kind in Vijayawada, doctors of Ayush Hospitals performed a rare surgery on a young patient with multiple rib fractures, and lung parenchymal injury. The patient was also on prolonged ventilator support through minimal invasive thoracic surgery or VATS (Video Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery).

The surgery was performed by a team of doctors including Dr Srinivas Sui K, Cardiothoracic Surgery department, Dr Sui Pavan A, Cardiac Anesthesia dept, Dr Ramesh Babu Y and Dr Saikrishna M.

“Rib fractures are usually benign and are conservatively managed. In case of multiple rib fractures and when the patient is on prolonged ventilator support, surgery of Open Reduction and Internal Fixation of ribs is imp in stabilizing the patient. Surgical stabilisation of multiple rib fractures unfortunately has been rare,” said the doctors.

