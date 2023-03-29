‘Education, most effective tool for a social change’: School Education Commissioner

VIJAYAWADA: Education is the most valuable tool for social change. Having a sharp mind is more important than securing good marks in exams. One should be keen towards inculcation creativity from a young age, said S Suresh Kumar, Commissioner of School Education and State Project Director of Samagra Shiksha.

He said at the state-level Entrepreneurial Mindset Development Program (EMDP) 2023 Expo, held under the joint auspices of the Department of School Education, SCERT and Samagra Shiksha on Monday.

He learnt about the 52 projects displayed by the students, selected from across the state. Prizes were distributed to the first prize winners G Sai, G Jayant, D Narendra of Visakhapatnam, second prize winners U Malliswari, M Mary Jyosna, K Rama Sita of Movva of Krishna district and third prize winners G Meena, A Atifaa and V Varsha. Participants received certificates of appreciation.

