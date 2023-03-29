Home Cities Vijayawada

‘Education, most effective tool for a social change’: School Education Commissioner

He learnt about the 52 projects displayed by the students, selected from across the state.   

Published: 29th March 2023 10:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2023 10:21 AM   |  A+A-

S Suresh Kumar

School Education Commissioner S Suresh Kumar (Photo | S Suresh Kumar @ LinkedIn)

VIJAYAWADA: Education is the most valuable tool for social change. Having a sharp mind is more important than securing good marks in exams. One should be keen towards inculcation creativity from a young age, said S Suresh Kumar, Commissioner of School Education and State Project Director of Samagra Shiksha.

He said at the state-level Entrepreneurial Mindset Development Program (EMDP) 2023 Expo, held under the joint auspices of the Department of School Education, SCERT and Samagra Shiksha on Monday. 

He learnt about the 52 projects displayed by the students, selected from across the state. Prizes were distributed to the first prize winners G Sai, G Jayant, D Narendra of Visakhapatnam, second prize winners U Malliswari, M Mary Jyosna, K Rama Sita of Movva of Krishna district and third prize winners G Meena, A Atifaa and V Varsha. Participants received certificates of appreciation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
S Suresh Kumar Entrepreneurial Mindset Development Program (EMDP) 2023 Expo
India Matters
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Tamil Nadu: IPS officer accused of removing teeth of 10 men shifted out
Image used for representational purpose only.
Licences of 18 pharma companies cancelled for manufacturing spurious drugs
Adani’s three-pronged defensive-offensive strategy
Rahul defamation case: Amend law to protect MPs, MLAs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp