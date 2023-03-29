Home Cities Vijayawada

Vijayawada gets 'Wall of Kindness', waste collection stations

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As part of Swachh Survekshan 2023 campaign, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation on Tuesday launched the Wall of Kindness and waste collection stations near Dharna Chowk. Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi inaugurated the event, along with Additional Commissioner (Projects) PM Ratnavali and other VMC officials.

The Wall of Kindness has been established for VMC staff and the public to donate and help the needy.
The waste collection station is an initiative to reduce plastic waste and e-waste. The corporation has launched the ‘give plastic or e-waste and receive a free compost or cloth bag’ movement in the city.

Citizens, especially the youth have enthusiastically participated and deposited plastic waste at the newly-launched Wall of Kindness and waste collection stations and they receive free compost bags as a token of appreciation from the Mayor.

Speaking on the occasion, the Mayor of VMC said that this charitable initiative and sustainable practice towards eliminating plastic and e-waste will be organised every Saturday.

