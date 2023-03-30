‘STEM to boost innovative teaching’: S Suresh Kumar

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: STEM (Science, technology, engineering and mathematics), Smart School project facilitates, innovative teaching and the Save the Children organisation under the auspices of the School Education Department, Samagra Shiskha is effectively working to provide a quality education through STEM and digital system to set a new trend in school education, said S Suresh Kumar, Commissioner of the School Education Department and SPD Samagra ShiskhA.

He participated in a special meeting held with Save the Children, HDFC Bank, Sun Foundation and Sun TV Network at the State Office of Samagra Shiksha on Wednesday and unveiled a brochure of Save the Children’s programs.

Suresh Kumar said, “It is commendable to create a special project to provide experiential education to children and set up Save the Children, STEM and Smart laboratories in 81 model schools and 117 Zilla Parishad high schools in our State.”

