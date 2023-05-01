Practise yoga and stay healthy: NTR District Collector

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: “BY knowing the importance of yoga asanas and practising them in daily life will make everyone mentally and physically strong,” said NTR district Collector S Dilli Rao. He inaugurated the free summer yoga training camp, which was organised by the Amaravati Yoga and Aerobics Association at the yoga hall of the IGMC Stadium on Sunday.

“Nowadays, mental stress has become a part of everyone’s life and there is an increase in diseases due to this. To overcome the stress, our sages practised yoga and had a peaceful life without any diseases back in days. So, practising yoga asanas will make the Ashtangas in the body become dynamic too,” said NTR district collector.

He said that the government will provide support to such training camps as much as possible.

President of Amaravati Yoga and Aerobics Association and retired senior police officer DV Nageswara Rao said they have conducted training camps on a limited scale for the last five years. Industrialist Chukkapalli Arun Kumar explained that many officials and industrialists who are in high positions in society today are practising yoga asanas.

Representatives of various sports associations and many young men and women participated in the inaugural programme.

VIJAYAWADA: “BY knowing the importance of yoga asanas and practising them in daily life will make everyone mentally and physically strong,” said NTR district Collector S Dilli Rao. He inaugurated the free summer yoga training camp, which was organised by the Amaravati Yoga and Aerobics Association at the yoga hall of the IGMC Stadium on Sunday. “Nowadays, mental stress has become a part of everyone’s life and there is an increase in diseases due to this. To overcome the stress, our sages practised yoga and had a peaceful life without any diseases back in days. So, practising yoga asanas will make the Ashtangas in the body become dynamic too,” said NTR district collector. He said that the government will provide support to such training camps as much as possible.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); President of Amaravati Yoga and Aerobics Association and retired senior police officer DV Nageswara Rao said they have conducted training camps on a limited scale for the last five years. Industrialist Chukkapalli Arun Kumar explained that many officials and industrialists who are in high positions in society today are practising yoga asanas. Representatives of various sports associations and many young men and women participated in the inaugural programme.