Special buses from Vijayawada to Lambasingi on May 5

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) will operate a tourist special service from Vijayawada to Lambasingi, Paderu, Araku Valley and Borra Caves on May 5. More such tourist specials will be introduced on weekends.

Elaborating on the itinerary, ASPRTC NTR district public transport officer M Yesudhanam in a press release said the super luxury bus will leave Pandit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS) in Vijayawada at 9 pm on May 5 and reach Lambasingi next morning between 5 am and 6 am.

The tourists will then head to Kothapalli Waterfalls, followed by breakfast at Paderu, darshan at Modu Kondamma Ammavari temple and a visit to Chaparaya Waterfalls. After lunch at Araku, the tourists will visit Padmapuram Gardens. A campfire will be organised during dinner at AT Araku.

On the next day, the bus will head to the Tribal Museum in Araku, followed by a visit to the Coffee Museum.

After lunch, tourists will visit Borra Caves, Kailasagiri in Visakhapatnam and RK Beach at the end of the two-day trip.

For more information, people can contact APSRTC officials on 73828942 and 8074298487.

