4-day summer boot camps kick off in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: The School Education Department’s summer boot camps for students have commenced at two of the seven Atal Tinkering Labs (ATL) in select schools across the State. The department has taken the initiative to conduct camps from mid-April to the last week of May so that students can get more time to learn at the ATLs.  

Students of Classes VI to IX will attend the four-day camps. Currently, the boot camps are underway at ATLs in ZPHS Penamaluru (State Hub) in Krishna district and ZPHS Ipur in Palnadu district. As many as 25 students each are attending both camps.

Elaborating on the reason to conduct the camps, commissioner of School Education S Suresh Kumar said, “Students get to utilise the Atal  Tinkering Labs only for the specific periods allotted in the timetable during the academic year. The boot camps will provide an opportunity for the students to spend more time at these labs to learn different processes and technologies. ATL in-charge teachers will also get a chance to learn more about ‘facilitation at the ATLs’ during the boot camps. Vigyan Ashram, an NGO, and UNICEF (United Nations Children’s Fund) will fund the programme.”

The official added that students participating in the camps will be provided midday meals. As part of the programme, students will be trained in project documentation and mechanical tools on day one, CAD, 3D printing and paper origami on day two, basic electronics on day three, and advanced electronics on day four.

T Ram Charan Nath, a Class 9 student of ZPHS Penamaluru, expressed “The boot camp is very interesting and inspiring. Besides a regular mentor, a special mentor has also been training us. We usually do not get more time in Atal Labs during school hours. The camp has facilitated an opportunity for us to learn more.”

