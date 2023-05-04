Home Cities Vijayawada

Vijayawad duo bags award in NASA rover challenge

The social media award recognised the team’s exceptional communication skills and efforts to involve and educate the public on STEM activities.

NASA’s space rover contest social media winners Akarsh and Akshara during a press conference at APNRTS office in Tadepalli on Wednesday | Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A duo from Vijayawada, Sai Akshara Vemuri and Akarsh Chittineni, along with their team won an award under the Social Media Category in the Human Exploration Rover Challenge (HERC) 2023 from NASA, USA. Director for NASA’s Space, Time, Energy and Mass (STEM) Engagement Southeast Region Kevin McGhaw presented the award to the team in the under-19 category on April 22.

On reaching India, AP Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRTS) president Venkat S Medapati and CEO P Hemalatha Rani felicitated Akshara and Akarsh at their office in Tadepalli on Wednesday. The students thanked the president, CEO and other officials of APNRTS for supporting them to conduct STEM engagement sessions as a part of their challenge for more than 5,000 students studying in government schools in the State to create awareness of space tech.  

The rover challenge was conducted in April 2023 at the NASA Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama. The six-member team, including Akshara and Akarsh from Vijayawada, Om Padhi, Basudeba Bhoi, Akankshya Das from Odisha and Siddhanth from Mumbai, competed with 61 teams, including students from 45 colleges and universities, and 16 high schools, from 30 countries.

The social media award recognised the team’s exceptional communication skills and efforts to involve and educate the public on STEM activities. The team utilised social media platforms to share their progress with NASA and engage with a wider audience.

While Akshara has finished Class XII, Akarsh has completed Class X.  Sharing her experience, Akshara said, “We are very glad to have won the NASA award. I was a student safety officer in our team. We participated in the challenge under the high school division. After forming a team, we sent a proposal for our rover design to NASA. After getting approval, we manufactured the rover at Young Tinker Educational Foundation in Bhubaneswar with the help of our mentors Anil Pradhan, and Vaishali Sharma Pradhan.”

Elaborating, Akarsh said, “I was the technical lead of our team. Akshara and I also got the opportunity to give a talk at TEDx Naperville in Chicago along with our team, where we shared our experiences of building the rover. We had also designed a multi-purpose tool to collect liquid samples from lunar and martian surfaces.”

APNRTS president lauded the duo for hoisting the Indian Flag at NASA Marshall Space Flight Center and said they are planning to conduct a programme where students can interact with the young space scientists.

