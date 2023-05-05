‘Durga temple EO didn’t act against tainted staff’, says Trust board chairman

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A day after Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials raided the house of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) superintendent Vasa Nagesh, the trust board chairman Karnati Rambabu find fault with the temple executive officer EO Darbamulla Bramarambha for not taking action against him despite bringing several issues to her notice.

The trust board chairman Karnati Rambabu addressed the media here at the temple on Thursday and said temple EO Bramarambha utterly failed to take action against him despite writing several letters pertaining to the tainted officer’s misdeeds and other issues. He further came down heavily on temple EO for not considering trust board members' recommendations and complaints of irregularities in the temple administration.

“I personally have complained several times to the EO about Nagesh’s irregularities in performing duties in the temple, but in vain. Incidents like this are tarnishing the image of the temple and officials concerned shall take necessary action if they come across any lapses in temple administration,” he demanded.

Chairman Rambabu further shared the details of development works taking place in the temple and assured that they are committed to providing hassle-free darshanam to devotees visiting the temple from various places.

