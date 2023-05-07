Home Cities Vijayawada

Metal detectors to boost security at Durga temple

He said that the decision to install metal detectors was taken in the previous board meeting and `6 lakh was spent for the equipment. 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) trust board chairman Karnati Rambabu on Saturday instructed the officials concerned to provide amenities such as temporary sheds and adequate water supply to the devotees visiting the temple during the summer season. 

Addressing the media, Chairman Rambabu said that eight door metal detectors and hand metal detectors were procured. He said that the safety equipment will be installed at eight different entries to enhance security at the temple and boost the safety of the devotees. He said that the decision to install metal detectors was taken in the previous board meeting and `6 lakh was spent for the equipment. 

“With the increasing rush in the temple atop Indrakeeladri, special measures are being taken to ensure devotees visiting from various places have a hassle-free darshanam of the presiding deity,” said Rambabu. 
Earlier, Rambabu had made startling comments against temple Executive Officer Darbhamulla Bramaramba for not taking action against the tainted superintendent Vasa Nagesh, whose house was raided by ACB officials three days ago. 

