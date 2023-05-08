Home Cities Vijayawada

Energy dept shifts focus to LiFE for healthy and sustainable way of living

Published: 08th May 2023 10:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2023 10:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a bid to combat climate change, the energy department has shifted its focus to promote LiFE (Lifestyle For Environment), a mass movement for a healthy and sustainable way of living. The Mission aims to protect and preserve the environment by encouraging individuals and communities to practice a lifestyle that is synchronous with nature to combat climate change.

Its objective is to mobilise at least one billion Indians and other global citizens to take individual and collective action for protecting and conserving the environment by 2028. The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) advised all State Designated Agencies (SDAs), including Andhra Pradesh State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM), to create massive awareness of the movement.

In a letter to Ministry of Power Secretary Alok Kumar, Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MoEFCC) secretary Leena Nandan pointed out various actionable points of the power ministry and BEE under Mission LiFE.

Further, the Bureau of Energy Efficiency advised APSECM to nominate a nodal officer to implement activities related to LiFE and form clubs in schools across Andhra Pradesh to promote the mission.  
During a webinar with energy department officials, BEE director general Abhay Bakre emphasised the need to implement the LiFE energy-saving actions in their respective States and said its impact can be significant.

“For instance, switching off the engine of car/scooter at traffic lights/railway crossings by one billion Indians from 2022-23 to 2027-28 can save up to 22.5 billion kWh of energy,” Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) director general Abhay Bakre explained.

Out of a total of 75 actions under-seen categories, the DG emphasised on 19 comprehensive and non-exhaustive list of individual LiFE (Lifestyle For Environment) actions for energy savings.The other 56 actions under six categories are related to water conservation, single-use plastic, sustainable food system, swachattha actions, healthy lifestyles and e-waste reduction which are specific and measurable, easy to practice by individuals, communities and institutions.

