Anti-Corruption Bureau seizes over Rs 38 lakh from govt official’s home in Vijayawada

The officials further said searches will be continued at Satyanarayana’s houses and office.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Sleuths of Central Investigation Unit (CIU), a wing of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), conducted raids at the residence of a junior assistant working in the Kakinada health and sanitary wing and unearthed disproportionate assets known to his income on Monday.

The government official was identified as Yenti Satyanarayana. Simultaneous searches were also carried out at the residences of Satyanarayana’s brother at 6:15 am in Kakinada.

Though the exact value the disproportionate assets is not known yet, the ACB identified that the officer possessed 10 properties, including flats, individual houses and plots at Indrapalem in Kakinada, agricultural land in Gangapalem village and one motorcycle. 

The officials seized the property documents, Rs 38.76 lakh cash from both the houses, 392 grams of gold and 860 grams of silver.  “The accused officer registered most of the assets on the names of his wife and family members, deposited money bank accounts belonging to Veerababu and his nephews,” ACB director general Kasireddy Rajendranath Reddy said. 

