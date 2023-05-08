Governor urges Red Cross to expand its services in tribal areas of Vijayawada

Lauding IRCS for organising special multi-purpose health camps and rendering services during the Covid-19 pandemic, the Governor urged it to expand its services to the tribal areas and cover more remote and unreachable regions. He also appreciated the Society for taking up initiatives, such as the massive tree plantation campaign with the theme ‘Plant a Tree-Save the Planet’ and the blood donation campaign with the theme ‘Donate Blood-Save a Life’, over the past three years.