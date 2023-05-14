Andhra Pradesh government organises two-day free health camp for journalists

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Information and Public Relations Chelluboina Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna said a two-day free health camp is being organised for the benefit of journalists. Free health camps will be organised for journalists and their family members in Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry and Tirupati soon, he said.

He along with Minister for Health Vidadala Rajini inaugurated a free medical camp for journalists and their family members at Andhra Loyola Engineering College in Vijayawada on Saturday.

The inaugural session was attended by Special Chief Secretary MT Krishna Babu, Commissioner of Information and Public Relations Tumma Vijay Kumar Reddy and Dr YSR Aarogyasri Healthcare Trust CEO Harindra Prasad.

Rajini underlined the role of a journalist, who acts as a bridge between the government and the people. With a special focus on them, all the medical tests costing `10,000 are being done free of cost for the journalists and their family members at the health camps. Free health camps will soon be organised in more cities for journalists, she added.

Krishna Babu said every journalist should take advantage of the free master health checkup camp. He said the government is implementing a health scheme for working journalists like the health scheme for employees.

Vijay Kumar Reddy said the role of journalists who work tirelessly for the well-being of society is crucial in society. Harindra Prasad said all kinds of medical tests are being conducted at the free health camp for journalists and their family members.

Aarogyasri Additional CEO R Madhusudana Reddy and other officials participated in the programme. Meanwhile, Special Chief Secretary (Health, Medical and Family Welfare MT Krishna Babu inspected Grace Cancer Foundation and Manipal Hospital Mobile Cancer Screening Bus for a free master health checkup. He said women should take advantage of the opportunity.

