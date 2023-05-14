Mahesh Babu’s Foundation wins ‘heart’ of Iraqi boy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: five-year-old child from Iraq underwent heart surgery at Andhra Hospitals with support from Superstar Mahesh Babu. Rakan Husam Talib was suffering from Down’s syndrome, an atrioventricular septal defect and left atrioventricular valve regurgitation.

An ardent fan of Mahesh Babu, Husam Talib Hamzah, father of Rakan Husan Talib and a post-graduation student at Andhra University in Visakhapatnam, contacted Mahesh Babu (MB) Foundation for support. Responding to Hamzah woes, the MB Foundation immediately contacted Andhra Hospitals for heart surgery.

According to the sources, the boy was admitted to the hospital on May 8 and underwent heart surgery on May 10. Doctors said that the surgery was successful and the patient was discharged on Saturday.

His parents thanked Superstar Mahesh Babu and Andhra Hospitals for saving their child. Chief of Children’s Services Dr PV Ramarao along with paediatric cardiologist Dr Vikram Kudumula and Cardiothoracic surgeon Dr R Dilip performed the surgery.

