Home Cities Vijayawada

Fight for a shirt: Angry half-naked boy lodges complaint against stepmom  

On Monday, Lakshmi refused to give him white shirt to attend his friend’s birthday, he was upset and picked up an argument with her for which she reprimanded the boy.

Published: 16th May 2023 09:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2023 09:21 PM   |  A+A-

shirt

Representational image (Photo | Pexels)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 11-year-old boy lodged a complaint against his stepmother for allegedly refusing to give him a shirt of his choice on Sunday night.

When Sai Dinesh's mother died two years ago, his father Mallikarjuna Rao (40) married Lakshmi (38) and have been residing in Kothapet under Eluru Two Town Police Station limits.

On Monday, Lakshmi refused to give him white shirt to attend his friend's birthday, he was upset and picked up an argument with her for which she reprimanded the boy.

Angered, the boy approached Eluru Two Town Police half-naked and complained against her.

The police inspector Chandra Sekhar counselled the parents and Dinesh.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shirt war
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp