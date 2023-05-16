Fight for a shirt: Angry half-naked boy lodges complaint against stepmom  

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 11-year-old boy lodged a complaint against his stepmother for allegedly refusing to give him a shirt of his choice on Sunday night.

When Sai Dinesh's mother died two years ago, his father Mallikarjuna Rao (40) married Lakshmi (38) and have been residing in Kothapet under Eluru Two Town Police Station limits.

On Monday, Lakshmi refused to give him white shirt to attend his friend's birthday, he was upset and picked up an argument with her for which she reprimanded the boy.

Angered, the boy approached Eluru Two Town Police half-naked and complained against her.

The police inspector Chandra Sekhar counselled the parents and Dinesh.

