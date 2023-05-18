Home Cities Vijayawada

More than 50 per cent cases of BP are genetic: Survey

If any of the family members have problems related to BP, it will be inherited by the children. Equipment-related malfunctions also lead to misjudgment of the ailments of the patients.

Published: 18th May 2023 11:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2023 11:37 AM   |  A+A-

Hypertension

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Nearly 29 per cent of men and 25 per cent of women in the State suffer from elevated blood pressure level, which is 140/90 mmHg, said the recently released fifth National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5). The survey reports were quoted in view of World Hypertension Day marked on May 17 every year to create awareness among the general public. This year, the theme ‘Measure it accurately: Control it, Live longer’, aims to aware people of accurate blood pressure measurement methods.

According to experts, more than 50% cases of BP are genetic. If any of the family members have problems related to BP, it will be inherited by the children. Equipment-related malfunctions also lead to misjudgment of the ailments of the patients. If the mercury manometer is not properly calibrated, it will give a wrong report.

Dr Pothina Ramesh Babu, a noted Cardiologist, said, “Hypertension is the most common cause of heart attack and brain stroke, which goes unidentified and becomes a silent killer. Especially for heart failure patients, the BP should be maintained at 120. When the BP is more than 160/100, better take two drugs than use one high-dosage drug. Even generic drugs also work very well.” 

“Many doctors check BP once and tell that it is normal, but it should be checked 3 to 4 times and then recorded. Increasing physical activity, eating fresh fruits and green vegetables, and potassium-containing diets help in keeping  BP in control. On average, only one tablespoon or 5 ml of salt should be used in a day,” he added. 

