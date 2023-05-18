Home Cities Vijayawada

Vijayawada wilts under unrelenting heatwave, sizzles at 43°C

While car owners are stepping out in their four-wheelers, others are forced to travel in their two-wheelers or autorickshaws. Surprisingly, the auto fares have increased amid the scorching heat.

Published: 18th May 2023 11:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2023 11:36 AM   |  A+A-

A tricycle puller wiping his face in Vijayawada on Tuesday. (Photo I Prasant Madugula)

A tricycle puller wiping his face in Vijayawada on Tuesday. (Photo I Prasant Madugula)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The people of Vijayawada have been reeling under sizzling weather as the mercury touched 43 degree Celsius on Tuesday. There was no respite during the evening as the city recorded 41 degrees Celsius at 6.00 PM.  

The locals have been facing the inconvenience to travel in a public mode of transport. While car owners are stepping out in their four-wheelers, others are forced to travel in their two-wheelers or autorickshaws. Surprisingly, the auto fares have increased amid the scorching heat.      

Ramanamma, a soda trader, said, “We used to live in Krishna Lanka, my soda cart is at Ramavarappadu Circle. I used to travel by service autos every day, but for the past few days people have been crowding them.”  “The auto drivers have also increased their charges due to the blistering heat. With no other option left, I’m forced to wait at the city bus station,” she added narrating her ordeal.   

The frequent power cuts have added to the woes of the people. Enikepadu village and some other areas had power cuts for over an hour on Tuesday despite Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy instructing the officials to ensure there was no blackout It’s suffocating to stay inside the house even during the night. It was torturous to sit outside at 11pm as well. The hot winds continued in the night as well.”

On the other hand, many were left in a lurch due to frequent power fluctuations in the city. People suffered the most in Turlapati Kutumba Rao Veedhi. Even though a similar situation exists in several parts of the city, the locals raised concerns over the problem not being resolved for the past few days.

Sande Suvarthamma, a resident, said that the cooler, which has been set up in the house to overcome the heat, has not been working properly due to power fluctuation.“No matter how many times we complained to the officials, the problem continues to persist,” she added.

