Girls outshine boys in polytech entrance test in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Girls put up a stellar performance outshining boys in the AP Polycet-2023, the results of which were declared on Saturday by the Director of Technical Education and Chairperson SBTET, C Naga Rani.

Out of 55,557 girls who appeared for the exam 49,388 qualified with 88.90%, while out of 88,068 boys, 74,633 qualified with 84.74%. The overall pass percentage was 86.90%. A total of 1,24,021 candidates qualified for the examination.

A total of 1,60,332 candidates registered for the exam while 1,43,625 candidates appeared for the exam that was held on May 10. The rank cards can be downloaded from the website https://polycetap.nic.in/

Speaking to the media, Naga Rani said that the pass percentage saw a downfall by 5 per cent this year, registering 86.35% while it was 91.84% last year.

Only 15 candidates secured 120/120 marks, where the passing marks for the entrance test were set at 30.

As many as 10,516 candidates qualified were from Visakhapatnam district.

“There are 265 polytechnic colleges in the State with 77,117 seats available of which 87 are government colleges with 17,934 seats while one aided college with 125 seats and 177 private colleges with 59,058 seats which are offering 2 years, 3 years and 3.5 year diploma courses at 31 branches,” Chairperson Naga Rani said.

