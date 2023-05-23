Home Cities Vijayawada

Nine booked for ‘sacrificing’ goats in public view on actor Jr NTR’s birthday

A video of sacrificing goats went viral on social media platforms where people were seen posing for photos and videos while standing in front of the frightened goats.

Published: 23rd May 2023 09:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2023 09:55 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Machilipatnam’s Robertson police on Monday registered an FIR against nine persons for reportedly sacrificing two goats in full public view on the occasion of film actor Jr NTR’s birthday on May 20. 

Based on a complaint lodged by Tejovanth Anupoju, a member of Andhra Pradesh State Animal Welfare Board, Robertson police registered a case against the accused under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act (1960) for sacrificing the goats and smearing its blood on the movie poster of the actor. 

The incident took place on Saturday early morning at G3 Siri Venkata and Siri Krishna Theatre located at Srinivasa Nagar Colony under Robertson police station limits during the re-release of Tarak’s film Simhadri on the occasion of the actor’s birthday. 

A video of sacrificing goats went viral on social media platforms where people were seen posing for photos and videos while standing in front of the frightened goats. “A case has been registered against the prime accused Pothumudi Siva Naga Raju and his other eight friends,” said the Robertson police.

