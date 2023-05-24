9.95 lakh to get Rs 703 crore under Vidya Deevena

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will deposit Rs 703 crore directly into the bank accounts of mothers of 9.95 lakh students for January - March, 2023 quarter under the Jagananna Vidya Deevena scheme with the click of a button at a programme at Kovvur in East Godavari district on Wednesday.

Aimed at providing higher education to the poor students, the State government is reimbursing the total fee on a quarterly basis and directly crediting into the bank accounts of mothers of students studying ITI, polytechnic, degree, engineering, medicine and other courses without any limit on the number of eligible children in a family.

According to officials, Jagananna Vidya Deevena and Vasathi Deevena schemes have been revitalising the higher education sector. The government has so far paid Rs 14,912.43 crore to student beneficiaries under the two schemes, which included Rs 1,778 crore kept pending by the previous TDP regime.

The reforms in the education sector have started yielding results. The number of students, who passed Intermediate, but could not get themselves enrolled in degree courses was 81,813 in 2018-19. With the effective implementation of Vidya Deevena and Vasathi Deevena, the number has come down to 22,387 in 2022-23. The dropout rate in entry into higher education has came down significantly to 6.62% in 2022-23 against the national average of 27%. Steps are being taken to increase the Gross Enrolment Ratio to 70% from 32.4% in 2018-19. The average number of girls enrolling in colleges per 100 boys has increased from 81 in 2018-19 to 94 in 2020-21, the officials added.

The campus placements have also made a quantum jump from 37,000 in 2018-19 to 85,000 in 2021-22. So far this year, 80,000 students have secured jobs in campus recruitment, which will increase further by the end of August when the process ends.

Meanwhile, the government has requested the mothers to pay the college fee of their children within a week or 10 days after getting the amount credited into their bank accounts. In case of failure to do so, the next instalment of the fee reimbursement will be paid directly into the accounts of colleges.

