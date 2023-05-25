Newborn dumped, 17-year-old mom held in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a tragic incident, the body of a just-born baby was found near a waste bin at a private college in Tadigadapa village under Penamaluru police station limits.

The incident took place on Tuesday evening and the Penamaluru police took a 17-year-old girl into custody.

According to Penamaluru police, the minor girl, who hails from Eluru district, reportedly came to Vijayawada along with her mother to appear for AP EAMCET exam held on Tuesday. While writing the exam, she reportedly suffered labour and went to the toilet, where she gave birth to a boy. Fearing that the minor girl would not get married due to the baby, the mother threw the baby in the dustbin, resulting in its death.

Passersby alerted police, who visited the spot and launched an investigation. “The girl and her mother admitted to the crime and told police that the minor girl was cheated by her cousin who sexually exploited her. A case of suspicious death has been registered and an investigation is on. On the other hand, a zero FIR has been registered against the minor girl’s cousin under POCSO Act and transferred to Eluru rural police for further proceedings,” said police inspector Kishore Babu.

