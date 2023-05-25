Vijayawada flesh trade racket busted: 25 organisers held in a week 

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Twenty-five people, including 20 women, were arrested during inspections conducted at massage and wellness centres, spas and beauty parlours over the past week for their involvement in flesh trade.

Despite the crackdown, illegal activities continue unabated in massage parlours, spas and wellness centres in commercial areas of Patamata, Ashok Nagar, Auto Nagar, Moghalrajpuram, Machavaram, Krishna Lanka, Gunadala and emerging commercial areas such as Poranki, Kanuru and Penamaluru.

During the investigation, police observed that owners of such establishments reportedly approach customers through online advertisements or within close circles.

“In most cases, we have noticed that organisers employ women from other States with the promise of high salaries ranging between Rs 20,000 and Rs 30,000, and incentives. Later, they push them into prostitution and take a commission from them,” said a senior police officer.

Some police personnel, too, have been accused of forming a nexus with the organisers by accepting monthly commissions.

During the raids, police identified a head constable working in Penamaluru police station who had rented out his house to a massage parlour owner.

“Seven people from the establishment were arrested and the cop was suspended from duties. Despite having knowledge that anti-social activities were being carried out on his property, he neither took action nor informed higher officials,” said Penamaluru inspector M Kishore Babu.

NTR district commissioner of police Kanthi Rana Tata said all station house inspectors have been instructed to initiate strict action against the organisers and others involved in flesh trade. He added they are monitoring the activities of massage parlours and other such centres in the city.

On their modus operandi, Rana explained, “Organisers obtain licenses from the departments concerned, including labour and municipal corporation, claiming that they are operating as ‘spa and wellness centres’. The certificates and licenses are nothing, but a cover for prostitution. During the raids, they showed us certificates to validate their work. On the other hand, some organisers were found running the centres in the name of branches.”

