Cyber fraudsters target online job seekers

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The rising trend of ‘work from home’, part-time jobs, online jobs and craving for a second income has led to more opportunities for cyber fraudsters to dupe people and cheat them by collecting lakhs of rupees. “The dearth of job opportunities, unemployment, and layovers demand job seekers scavenge for work on all possible or impossible platforms, but it also poses a new challenge to job aspirants as many find it hard to discern actual offers from fraudulent schemes.

Caution is needed in case of frauds in the name of part-time jobs. I urge the public not to respond to messages or calls offering jobs, lotteries, gifts and others from unknown numbers. Also, vigilance is needed in the case of cyber frauds, OTPs and KYC in the name of bankers,” NTR district commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata suggested.

According to officials, more than 20 such cases have been registered with the city cyber crime police station. They have freezed the bank accounts of the accused in around five cases. Jobs like online calls, data entry jobs, social media promotions and advertisements are the simplest remote work opportunities for unemployed youth, but unfortunately, these are also the favourite for fraudsters to trap the victims. They trap job-seekers by offering lucrative monthly salaries and incentives.

Initially, they (fraudsters) ask the aspirants to make a security deposit to cover the cost of the services provided and then dupe them of their money before the start of their work or within a month or two of joining, claiming to be making them as a regular employee.

