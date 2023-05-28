Three injured as gas leaks at chemical unit in Jaggayyapet, probe ordered

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Three workers suffered serious breathlessness due to leakage of a poisonous gas from a chemical unit in Jaggayyapet Auto Nagar on Saturday morning. The victims Habiboob Rehaman, Joyer Rehaman and P Siva Prasad were admitted to Vijayawada Government General Hospital (GGH) and are undergoing treatment.

A case has been registered against the owner of the chemical factory unit and investigation is on to ascertain the cause of gas leakage.

According to Jaggayyapet police, the incident happened on Saturday morning when around five workers of SL Pharma Company Private Limited opened a chemical drum without taking necessary precautions.

The victim trio immediately fell unconscious in the store room.

“Special team has been formed to investigate and ascertain the reasons behind the gas leak. The health condition of three workers is reported to be safe and recovering,” said the police.

NTR District Collector S Dilli Rao has directed the medical officers of the Vijayawada GGH to provide better medical treatment to the victims.

The Collector visited the victims at the hospital and inquired about their condition. As per the doctors, the victims are out of danger.

The concerned authorities have been ordered to inspect the NL chemical factory and submit a report, Collector said.

He further claimed that the RDO of Nandigama, Deputy Inspector of Factories, Pollution Control Board and Revenue officials inspected the factory at field level and ordered it to take action against negligence of the management.

