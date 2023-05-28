Woman home guard held for flesh trade, tries to kill self

VIJAYAWADA: A woman home guard working in Machilipatnam allegedly attempted suicide by consuming pesticide on Saturday.
Family members rushed her to a nearby private hospital immediately and was undergoing treatment.
According to police, the home guard, identified as Lalitha, was reportedly caught organising flesh trade during a raid carried out by Machilipatnam police on Friday.
Unable to bear the insult, the victim took the extreme step, said the police. In another incident, a 10-year-old boy died after he accidentally fell inside a well while playing cricket along with his friends in Anigandlapadu village of Penuganchiprolu mandal.
The victim was identified as Thotamala Chandrasekhar. A case of accidental death has been registered and the body was sent for postmortem.