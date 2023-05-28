Woman home guard held for flesh trade, tries to kill self

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A woman home guard working in Machilipatnam allegedly attempted suicide by consuming pesticide on Saturday.

Family members rushed her to a nearby private hospital immediately and was undergoing treatment.

According to police, the home guard, identified as Lalitha, was reportedly caught organising flesh trade during a raid carried out by Machilipatnam police on Friday.

Unable to bear the insult, the victim took the extreme step, said the police. In another incident, a 10-year-old boy died after he accidentally fell inside a well while playing cricket along with his friends in Anigandlapadu village of Penuganchiprolu mandal.

The victim was identified as Thotamala Chandrasekhar. A case of accidental death has been registered and the body was sent for postmortem.

VIJAYAWADA: A woman home guard working in Machilipatnam allegedly attempted suicide by consuming pesticide on Saturday. Family members rushed her to a nearby private hospital immediately and was undergoing treatment. According to police, the home guard, identified as Lalitha, was reportedly caught organising flesh trade during a raid carried out by Machilipatnam police on Friday. Unable to bear the insult, the victim took the extreme step, said the police. In another incident, a 10-year-old boy died after he accidentally fell inside a well while playing cricket along with his friends in Anigandlapadu village of Penuganchiprolu mandal. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The victim was identified as Thotamala Chandrasekhar. A case of accidental death has been registered and the body was sent for postmortem.