Andhra spent over Rs 87,000 crore in  agriculture sector in 4 years: Nagi Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In the last four years, the YSRC government has spent a total of Rs 87,382.69 crore for agriculture and allied sectors, Andhra Pradesh State Agriculture Mission vice-chairman MVS Nagi Reddy asserted. He added that the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government has implemented a plethora of programmes for the sector as promised.

“Several well-to-do States in the country were unable to implement welfare programmes due to the pandemic, but under Jagan’s leadership, Andhra Pradesh made it possible. This has benefited several sections of people, especially farmers and others dependent on this sector,” Nagi Reddy said.

He elaborated that three instalments under YSR Rythu Bharosa - PM Kisan, whose sum was enhanced compared to what was promised in the manifesto, were implemented every year. To date, a total Rs 27,062.39 crore has been paid to farmers under the scheme, he added.

“A sum of Rs 8,353 crore was spent to ensure nine hours of power supply during daytime for 18.7 lakh agriculture connections. A total of Rs 1,700 crore was spent for the modernisation of electric sub-stations to ensure uninterrupted power supply during the daytime to farms. Previous government left Rs 20,000 crore pending to Discoms, of which Rs 8,750 crore was pertaining to free power to farm sector,” he explained.

Nagi Reddy said besides free crop insurance, Rs 7,000 has been disbursed as ex-gratia to farmers who died by suicide and the government also introduced payment of input subsidy for the crop loss in the same season. He pointed out that the Jagan government has solved the contentious issue of dotted lands, benefiting thousands of farmers.



