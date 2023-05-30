Home Cities Vijayawada

IMD predicts thunderstorms in coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema from May 30

According to the IMD, light to moderate rains are likely at a few places in Coastal districts and one or two places in Rayalaseema.

Published: 30th May 2023 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2023 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

Thunderstorms with lightning might occur in isolated places in Andhra. (File Photo | PTI)

Representational Image (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Mercury level continued to be on the upper side of 40 degree Celsius, with more than 100 districts in the State recording daytime temperatures above 42.93 degrees Celsius. Though, few places reported brief spells of light to moderate rainfall on Monday.

A mother and son cover their faces amid
scorching heat I Prasant Madugula

The highest daytime temperature of 45.05 degree Celsius was recorded in Tarlapadu of Prakasam district. 
As per the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA), 18 mandals in the State reported heatwave conditions on Monday including eight mandals in YSR Kadapa, three in Nandyal, and two each in Nellore, Kurnool and Prakasam districts. Heatwave is likely in Komarada mandal of Parvathipuram-Manyam district, added APSDMA.

Daytime temperature in three of the four major cities —Vijayawada, Tirupati and Visakhapatnam—were marginally less than 40 degree Celsius. Vijayawada recorded 39.8 degree Celsius. While Visakhapatnam recorded 37.3 degree Celsius, Tirupati recorded 39 degree Celsius. Rajamahendravaram on the other hand reported 42.77 degree Celsius.

According to the IMD, light to moderate rains are likely at a few places in Coastal districts and one or two places in Rayalaseema. Thunderstorm expected in isolated parts of  the State for three days, starting Tuesday.

The north-south trough now runs from cyclonic circulation over south Chhattisgarh to interior Tamil Nadu with embedded cyclonic circulation over Telangana and Rayalaseema at 0.9 km above mean sea level.
 

