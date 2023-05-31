World No-Tobacco Day: 60-day action plan to raise awareness among youth

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Marking the World No-Tobacco Day on May 31, officials have geared up to implement a 60-day strategic action plan, Tobacco-free Youth, to escalate public awareness on the harmful effects of tobacco among the youth.

According to the health, medical and family welfare department, special drives will be conducted in the State for strict enforcement of Cigarettes and other Tobacco Products Prohibition Act (COTPA 2003), especially on the provisions regarding prohibition on sale within 100 yards of an educational institution, sale to and by persons aged less than 18 years, and the prohibition on the sale of tobacco products without statutory pictorial warnings, as per the various sections of the Act.

As part of the action plan, guidelines for Tobacco-Free Educational Institutions (ToFEI) will be prepared and will be launched at the state-level event to be organised for the commemoration of World No-Tobacco Day 2023. ‘No Tobacco Pledge’ is planned for citizens and educational institutions on May 31.

