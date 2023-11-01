Home Cities Vijayawada

Engineering aspirants eye third round of counselling in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The aspirations of engineering students who could not get seats in first two counsellings of AP EAPCET 2023 (Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agricultural and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test), and students who secured seats but are seeking allocations in the most preferred branch and good-ranked colleges hang in the balance as they eagerly wait for the third round  of counselling.  

Student unions have approached the authorities on multiple occasions, seeking clarity and action. They also approached Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana regarding the elusive third counselling. The minister assured them that the counselling would take place soon.

However, speaking to TNIE, Prof K Hemachandra Reddy, Chairman of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE), informed that they have submitted a request to the government for permission to conduct a third counselling for only those who did not secure seats in the previous two counsellings.

“In 2022, we did conduct a third counselling at the request of student unions and parents, but only 312 candidates availed the opportunity, despite the government’s significant efforts in organising it,” he maintained. 

M Sai Krishna, the National vice president and State president of All India Students Union said, “I request the government to conduct the third round for all the students. If not, it would lead to the loss of a good college or a demanding branch for the better-ranked student. Our worry is how this may mentally affect the students striving for better opportunity.”

One Vadapalli Venkateswara Sai Prasad from Vijayawada, who secured 20,906 rank in AP EAPCET 2023 lamented that he was seeking another college in the third counselling as he was not satisfied with the amenities provided at the current college he was allotted.

“I got a college in Tirupati in the second phase but faced issues. There was no hostel so I had to stay in a PG and labs/workshops were off schedule. Despite my better rank, I felt frustrated and wanted to change in the next phase,” he added.  The classes have commenced on August 31. 

