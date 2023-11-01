Keep vigil on possible changes in electoral rolls ahead of polls: YSRC general secretary

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy exhorted the party cadres to be on high alert against possible changes in the electoral rolls ahead of polls.

Addressing a workshop on the voters’ list organised for YSRC leaders of all the 175 Assembly constituencies in the State on Tuesday, he said the next 4-5 months are crucial and party cadres should pay special attention to possible changes in the electoral rolls in their respective segments. “A vigil should be kept on those being included afresh in the voters’ list. A special mechanism has been established at the YSRC headquarters to identify the ineligible voters. YSRC leaders can seek the assistance of the special cell if needed,” he said.

Loyal party workers should be appointed for every polling booth to scrutinise the voters’ list, compare with the existing list at the booth level and pay attention to the new entries and their veracity. YSRC leaders should work in coordination with Gruha Saradhulu and polling booth committee members in this regard. The vicious propaganda of the opposition should be countered effectively, he stressed.

Asserting that the people of the State are ready to elect the YSRC again in 2024 as they are satisfied with the plethora of welfare schemes and development programmes implemented by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, he said the party coordinators at the booth level should ensure that voters visit the polling booth and exercise their franchise.

Cautioning against the media blitzkrieg of TDP that large scale irregularities had taken place in the voters’ list, Sajjala urged the party cadres to create an awareness among the people that the electoral rolls are proper and the Election Commission has deleted fake votes. It was during the previous TDP regime that large scale irregularities had taken place in the voter list, he alleged.

