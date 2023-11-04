Home Cities Vijayawada

Need to raise awareness for end of graft: Andhra Chief Secretary

The officials reviewed the cases reported in Vigilance and ACB and other factors pertaining to investigation, functionaries capacity building, and trial process.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) State and Vigilance Commission on Friday conducted a one-day workshop in the Secretariat marking the Vigilance Awareness Week celebrations being held from October 30 to November 5. 

State Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy and others participated in the workshop and released the second edition of the Vigilance manual and Handbook. 

The commission has titled the theme: ‘Say no to corruption; commit to the Nation’. During the workshop, Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy opined there is a huge need to create awareness among the public to put an end to the corruption menace and appreciated the efforts of ACB and Vigilance department for their public outreach programs and initiatives in controlling the corrupt practices. 

DGP Rajendranath Reddy said the functioning of ACB toll-free number 14400 and claimed there is a huge change in the functioning of government offices. He also said the special focus is on completing the trial process of cases. 

