Vijayawada Municipal Corporation reviews measures to prevent road mishaps

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar on Friday held a special review meeting with officials of the police, transport, highway, and R&B departments to discuss ways of preventing road accidents in the city.

On the directions of the VMC chief, civic body officials surveyed the black spots in the city and submitted a report on the same. They also explained the action that has to be taken.

Pundkar advised the officials to install sign boards at schools, colleges, and hospitals and also instructed town planning authorities to remove illegal encroachments along the roads in the city.

Officials were asked to reinspect every road under the jurisdiction of VMC and submit a report with photos before and after taking measures to prevent road accidents. They were directed to identify hoardings that lead to road accidents and remove them.

The civic body chief also instructed them to follow the IRC guidelines (Indian Road Congress) under the city corporation limits.

Motor vehicle inspector GVSD Murthy, APSRTC assistant traffic manager B Shyam Prasad, R&B department DEE Y Shasibhushan, National Highway DEE M Srinivasa Rao, ACP (Traffic) R Ramachandra Rao, VMC chief engineer M Prabhakar Rao, additional commissioner (Projects) KV Satyavathi, chief city planner GVGSV Prasad, and other officials were present.

