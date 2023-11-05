Home Cities Vijayawada

Daggubati Purandeswari inaugurates crafts & weaving expo in Vijayawada

People throng expo being held by the Craft Council of AP. (Photo I Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The residents of Vijayawada flocked to the crafts and weaving expo, ‘Vasantham 2023,’ organised by the Crafts Council of Andhra Pradesh (CCAP), an NGO. This annual two-day event is a vibrant celebration of India’s rich heritage and craftsmanship, kicking off on Saturday and concluding on Sunday at Sri Seshasai Kalyana Vedika in Vijayawada.

BJP State President Daggubati Purandeswari has inaugurated the expo on Saturday and said that the Crafts Expo Vasantham 2023 is a testimony to the enduring spirit of Indian craftsmanship and heritage. It is an opportunity for people to immerse themselves in the beauty and creativity that define our nation’s artisanal traditions, she added.

At this event, artisans from all corners of the country converge to showcase their exquisite creations of crafts. These participants include skilled designers collaborating with weavers and craftsmen specialising in various crafts like Gond art, leather puppetry, Udayagiri, Jutes, Eluru carpets, and much more.The event features an impressive array of weavers hailing from Bihar, West Bengal, Kashmir, Odisha, Banaras, Kota, Gadwal, Chanderi, Lucknow Chikankari, Kanjeevaram, and beyond.

Speaking to TNIE, Chairperson of CCAP S Ranjana stated, “With growing awareness about handlooms and the importance of supporting our artisans, our expo offers a curated range of handwoven sarees, outfits for various occasions, and fabrics for all budgets. It’s a great place for wedding shopping, festive attire, and unique gifts.”

Joint Secretary of CCAP B Sujatha said that this year, the expo features a total of 70 stalls, including 21 new participants. The Expo will be open till 8.00 pm from 10.00 am, she added.

