10 million people affected by heart failure annually in India: Cardiologist

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The human body relies on the heart’s tireless pumping action to deliver oxygen- and nutrient-rich blood to every cell. However, when the heart’s function weakens, it can’t supply the body’s cells with the blood they need, leading to a condition known as heart failure, said Dr Pothineni Ramesh Babu, Chief Cardiologist at Aster Ramesh Hospitals in Vijayawada at an international conference by the Indian Society for Heart and Lung Transplantation in Chennai.

His discussion encompassed complex procedures and stent angioplasty techniques. He underlined the significance of timely diagnosis-sweet spot and immediate medical intervention, especially pertinent in India, where over ten million people are affected by heart failure annually.

He emphasised that heart attack is distinct from heart failure and underscores that early detection enables heart failure patients to lead longer lives. “Various factors, including high blood pressure, diabetes, blood vessel blockages, and silent heart attacks, can trigger heart failure. Recognizable symptoms often include fatigue, breathlessness, leg swelling, loss of appetite, and physical activity limitations.”

Highlighting the importance of modern wearable devices, he said, “Modern treatments, such as Quadruple therapy and Emergency Bypass Surgery, significantly enhance the life expectancy of heart failure patients by a decade.”

