Andhra Pradesh stands first in cessation of tobacco

Nodal officer Dr Evuru Prasanth received the award on behalf of Health Medical and Family Welfare Department.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh secured first place in tobacco cessation.

As part of ‘World No Tobacco Day 2023’, events were held from May 31 to August 15. National Resource Centre for Oral Health and Tobacco Cessation, Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences under the aegis of National Oral Health Programme (NOHP) felicitated winners in New Delhi on Monday.

Nodal officer Dr Evuru Prasanth received the award on behalf of Health Medical and Family Welfare Department from Delhi Health Secretary Dr SB Deepak Kumar and Additional DG NOHP Dr Swasti Charan. 

