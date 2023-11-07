Home Cities Vijayawada

More rainfall likely in Rayalaseema region for next two days

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning are likely at isolated places in Rayalaseema region and south coastal districts for three days starting Monday and for two days in north coastal districts.

Published: 07th November 2023 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2023 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha Rains

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In some good news for the farmers, isolated parts in Rayalaseema region, which have been recording downpour for the past two days, will continue to receive rainfall till October 8. 

Thunderstorms and lightning are also likely at isolated places across the State on Tuesday as well as Wednesday.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a trough runs from southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Lakshadweep area to Westcentral Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coast across Kerala, south interior Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, and extends upto 1.5 km above mean sea-level. Northeast monsoon has been normal over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and active over Rayalaseema.

Under its influence, heavy rainfall is forecast for isolated places in Rayalaseema region on October 6 and 7, and in south coastal Andhra Pradesh on October 6. 

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning are likely at isolated places in Rayalaseema region and south coastal districts for three days starting Monday and for two days in north coastal districts.

On the other hand, light to moderate rain is expected at several places in Rayalaseema and south coastal districts till Wednesday and till Tuesday in north coastal districts.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rainfall Rayalaseema region IMD Farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp