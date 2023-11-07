More rainfall likely in Rayalaseema region for next two days

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In some good news for the farmers, isolated parts in Rayalaseema region, which have been recording downpour for the past two days, will continue to receive rainfall till October 8.

Thunderstorms and lightning are also likely at isolated places across the State on Tuesday as well as Wednesday.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a trough runs from southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Lakshadweep area to Westcentral Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coast across Kerala, south interior Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, and extends upto 1.5 km above mean sea-level. Northeast monsoon has been normal over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and active over Rayalaseema.

Under its influence, heavy rainfall is forecast for isolated places in Rayalaseema region on October 6 and 7, and in south coastal Andhra Pradesh on October 6.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning are likely at isolated places in Rayalaseema region and south coastal districts for three days starting Monday and for two days in north coastal districts.

On the other hand, light to moderate rain is expected at several places in Rayalaseema and south coastal districts till Wednesday and till Tuesday in north coastal districts.

