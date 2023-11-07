Home Cities Vijayawada

Set timeline for closure of opened files: AP Chambers to IT officials

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The members of Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation (AP Chambers) called on the Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax for AP and Telangana, Mitali Madhusmita, here on Monday.

AP Chambers President Potluri Bhaskara Rao, and others brought to the notice of the IT officials a few issues faced by taxpayers such as reducing the huge backlogs of Direct Tax Litigation, timeline for closure of opened files, TCS on overseas tourism, etc.

They stated even though the submissions and explanations are filed on portal through Faceless Appeals Scheme 2020, fresh notices are being issued on the same issues.

There is no time fixed for the department to respond on explanation filed resulting in refunds being held up in most cases. They suggested to the appellate authorities to consider the submissions and explanations already filed on the portal before issuing notices. It suggested that once a notice is served the file order must be given within a specified time.

The Chambers also brought to the notice about the Tax Collected at Source (TCS) on overseas tourism and stated the Union government should consider lowering TCS on overseas tour packages, besides taking other steps to increase outbound tourism. 

