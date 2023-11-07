Home Cities Vijayawada

VMC chief urges people to celebrate Diwali in environment-friendly way

The commissioner inspected the process of sanitation used by machines and instructed the staff to maintain the footpath clean. 

Published: 07th November 2023 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2023 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

diya, lamp, diwali

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada civic body chief Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar, launched the Swachh Diwali Subha Diwali poster at Command Control, VMC, on Monday as a part of creating awareness among the public. 

On the occasion, he urged to the public to celebrate the auspicious environment-friendly with eco-friendly materials. The commissioner called upon the citizens not to use single-use plastic and to celebrate a clean and green Diwali.

Additional Commissioner (Projects) KV Satyavathi, Chief Medical Officer Ratnavali, Deputy City Planner Zubin Siran Roy, Estate Officer Srinivas, Chief Engineer Prabhakar Rao, Executive Engineer ASN Prasad, Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Venkata Lakshmi were present. 

VMC chief inspects works of Gannavaram airport corridor

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar inspected the sanitary works of Gannavaram Airport Corridor here on Monday. Additional Commissioner (Projects) KV Satyavathi, Assistant Health Officer Dr Suresh and other officials were present during the inspection.  

The commissioner inspected the process of sanitation used by machines and instructed the staff to maintain the footpath clean. 

He also inspected the 25 and 26 divisions in Eluru Road and instructed the officials to take measures to remove the encroachments on the footpaths. The sanitary inspectors were instructed to take special care to keep the silt clean from time to time. He warned the sanitation workers to ensure that the footpaths and roads are kept clean.

Later, he visited the Sub Collectorate Service Station located on Bandar Road and inspected the diesel filling procedure of the vehicles which is useful for clean maintenance. He thoroughly checked the fuel distribution record.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vijayawada civic body Swachh Diwali Subha Diwali

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp