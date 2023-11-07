VMC chief urges people to celebrate Diwali in environment-friendly way

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada civic body chief Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar, launched the Swachh Diwali Subha Diwali poster at Command Control, VMC, on Monday as a part of creating awareness among the public.

On the occasion, he urged to the public to celebrate the auspicious environment-friendly with eco-friendly materials. The commissioner called upon the citizens not to use single-use plastic and to celebrate a clean and green Diwali.

Additional Commissioner (Projects) KV Satyavathi, Chief Medical Officer Ratnavali, Deputy City Planner Zubin Siran Roy, Estate Officer Srinivas, Chief Engineer Prabhakar Rao, Executive Engineer ASN Prasad, Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Venkata Lakshmi were present.

VMC chief inspects works of Gannavaram airport corridor

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar inspected the sanitary works of Gannavaram Airport Corridor here on Monday. Additional Commissioner (Projects) KV Satyavathi, Assistant Health Officer Dr Suresh and other officials were present during the inspection.

The commissioner inspected the process of sanitation used by machines and instructed the staff to maintain the footpath clean.

He also inspected the 25 and 26 divisions in Eluru Road and instructed the officials to take measures to remove the encroachments on the footpaths. The sanitary inspectors were instructed to take special care to keep the silt clean from time to time. He warned the sanitation workers to ensure that the footpaths and roads are kept clean.

Later, he visited the Sub Collectorate Service Station located on Bandar Road and inspected the diesel filling procedure of the vehicles which is useful for clean maintenance. He thoroughly checked the fuel distribution record.

