VMC raises awareness on drinking water management  through ‘Water Diwali’ programme

Published: 09th November 2023 10:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2023 10:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: An innovative ‘Water Diwali’ programme was organized by the engineering department of the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) on Wednesday. The event aimed to focus on drinking water management on the occasion of Diwali, symbolizing the dispelling of darkness and the illumination of lights.

Water Diwali was organized under the joint auspices of MEPMA and VMC as per the instructions of the Union Ministry of Urban Development and Housing at KL Rao Head Water Works in Bhavanipuram. As many as 50 Amrit Mitras selected from self-help groups were sensitized to the need to conserve drinking water sources. The civic body officials explained the process of water purification to Amrit Mitras who visited the filter bed. Glasses and water bottles were provided to the Development of Women and Children in Rural Areas (DWCRA) group members.

Narayana Murthy, executive engineer of VMC, stated that they are providing drinking water to 14 lakh people in the city. He mentioned that due to various factors like wasteful disposal of water in drainage systems and a lack of recycling, water reserves, and groundwater are depleting, and people are falling ill due to stagnant water. He urged everyone to clean the water reservoirs at least once a week.

