PVR Cinemas and Ripples Mall fined over parking fees

The Commission also directed the officials to take action against the managements of shopping malls, multiplex theatres and cinema theatres for collecting parking fees for cinema-goers and the public.

Published: 10th November 2023 10:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2023 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

VIJAYAWADA: The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission-II, Vijayawada on Thursday imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 on the management of Ripples Mall and PVR Cinemas, for collecting a parking fee of Rs 20 from a visitor. The commission also directed the management to pay Rs 1 lakh to the Consumer court as Consumer Legal Aid. Complainant Remala Ajay Krishna visited the Ripples Mall on March 22, 2021, where the management collected Rs 20 as a parking fee for his two-wheeler.

When he objected and demanded an explanation on why the management was collecting fees against the High Court directions, the management allegedly abused and humiliated him. Pronouncing the judgment, the member of the commission A Venkata Ramana imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 to meet the complainant’s legal expenses and compensation and Rs 1 lakh as Consumer Legal Aid to be paid by PVR Cinemas and Ripples Mall.

Further, the Commission also instructed the Vijayawada municipal commissioner, district joint collector, and other officials concerned to ensure the High Court directions on free parking facilities at establishments, cinema theatres, shopping malls, schools, and hospitals. The Commission also directed the officials to take action against the management of shopping malls, multiplex theatres, and cinema theatres for collecting parking fees for cinema-goers and the public.

This is the second judgment against the Ripples Mall and PVR Cinemas multiplex for collecting parking fees. Earlier in 2019, the consumer court ordered the multiplex management to pay a penalty amount of Rs 5 lakhs to the Consumer Forum Society and Rs 5,000 to a complainant for the unabated unfair trade practice in the Ripples Mall.

