Implement guidelines for cracker stalls in Andhra Pradesh: DGP to SPs

As many as 239 licences have been issued for storage of crackers, 3,856 traders have been given temporary licences for the sale of crackers this year.

Published: 12th November 2023 11:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2023 11:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Director General of Police Kasireddy Rajendranath Reddy directed all the district Superintendents of Police and City Police Commissioners in the State to ensure that no untoward incidents are reported during Diwali.

All the SPs and CPs should implement the formulated guidelines for setting up cracker stalls and inspect the cracker manufacturing units to ensure a safe Diwali, he stressed. Mentioning the untoward incidents reported during Diwali last year, the DGP instructed that the SPs and CPs take extra care in problematic areas.

Strict curbs should be imposed on cracker stalls and traders need to adhere to all the safety norms, the DGP said.

As many as 239 licences have been issued for storage of crackers, 3,856 traders have been given temporary licences for the sale of crackers this year.

As many as 47 cases have been registered against traders, 1,223 people who violated norms earlier, have been taken into preventive custody and crackers worth Rs 42.36 lakh have been seized.

