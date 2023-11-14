Rotary Club’s battle against non-communicable diseases in AP

K Kalyan Krishna Kumar By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: To tackle the urgent concern of non-communicable diseases (NCDs), Rotarians from Rotary International District 3020 are taking proactive steps through their 86 clubs in AP. This programme, known as ‘Project Positive Health (PPH) - STOP NCD,’ seeks to raise awareness about NCDs with a particular focus on three key areas: Blood Pressure, Diabetes, and Obesity, all of which can be prevented through positive lifestyle changes.

Under the leadership of esteemed individuals such as RI director Bharat Pandya and RI director Kamal Sanghvi, the initiative has taken shape, and the baton is carried forward with great enthusiasm by the RI Districts 3020 & 3181 National Committee Convenor and past district governor (PDG) GV Mohan Prasad to making a difference in the lives of people through community-based health initiatives.

Speaking to TNIE, GV Mohan Prasad GV said, “The major initiative of the PPH-STOP NCD programme is the ‘Know Your Numbers’ Health Camps. These camps provide individuals with a valuable opportunity to assess their essential health metrics, Blood Pressure, Blood Sugar, and Body Mass Index (BMI). By offering these tests, Rotary clubs empower individuals to become proactive about their health and seek timely medical intervention when needed.”

District 3020’s dedication is demonstrated through its participation in the four mandatory PPH-NCD activity days. These designated days are designed to synchronise efforts across all Rotary clubs, creating a synchronised and potent campaign to combat NCDs. These activity days include World Heart Day (September 29), World Diabetes Day (November 14), Rotary Birthday (February 23), and World Health Day (April 7). While the district encourages clubs to conduct as many health camps and awareness activities as possible, the focus is on organising these four mandatory PPH-NCD activities.

With World Diabetes Day fast approaching, Rotary District 3020 is poised to continue its mission of positive health and NCD prevention. The focus for this occasion will be squarely on Diabetes. In addition to ‘Know Your Numbers’ Health Camps, the district encourages awareness programmes and rallies on Diabetes prevention. These activities will be organised between November 11 and 19, offering ample flexibility for clubs to engage their communities.PDG Mohan Prasad GV said, “The battle against NCDs is a collective one, and Rotary District 3020 is playing a pivotal role in raising awareness.”

