Canara Bank marks 118th Foundation Day
He called on all officers of Canara Bank to strive to achieve the founder’s objectives.
Published: 20th November 2023 09:35 AM | Last Updated: 20th November 2023 09:35 AM | A+A A-
VIJAYAWADA: Canara Bank Officers’ Association organised a walkathon for its staff to mark the organisation’s 118th Foundation Day.
All India Canara Bank Officers’ Association general secretary Ravi Kumar recalled the initiatives introduced by Subba Rao, founder of the bank, towards education for everyone, social welfare, customer services and rising up to the needs of fellow humans.
He called on all officers of Canara Bank to strive to achieve the founder’s objectives.