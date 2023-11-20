New Incubatory Centre at RVR&JC launches first batch of students

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Incubatory Centre at RVR & JC College of Engineering in Guntur district has launched its first batch of 200 students, as announced by chairman, Dr Rayapati Srinivas. The Department of Science and Technology (DST) has provided approval for the college to establish the Inclusive Technology Business Incubator, aimed at nurturing the next generation of experts and technocrats.

In celebration of the inauguration of the Incubatory Centre and training program, the college, in collaboration with IIC and EMD Cell, organised a symposium titled ‘Kick Start - From Idea to Startup’. The event featured Pragmatic Software Company founder and CEO Bharath Gujavarthi and industrialist A Raghava Rao as chief guests. Symposium delved into various aspects, ideation, prototyping, product development, marketing, and others.

