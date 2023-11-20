Two Class X students drown in pond near Gannavaram during photoshoot

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Two Class X students drowned in a pond near Savaragudem village in Gannavaram mandal, Krishna district under Gannavaram police station limits on Sunday evening. The deceased were identified as Gujjarlapudi Ankit (15) and Nadikuditi Sasi Vardan (14).

The incident took place around 4 pm when the duo along with four of their friends went to the pond near Savaragudem for a photoshoot. According to Gannavaram police inspector P Kanaka Rao, the deceased teenagers belonged to Patamata in Vijayawada city and studied at NSM School.

He said the children had gone to the pond for a photoshoot without informing their parents.While Ankit and Sasi Vardan ventured into the pond, the other boys were clicking their photos in one of their mobile phones. The duo did not realise how deep the pond was and drowned.

“Neither of the boys knew how to swim. When efforts made by their friends to rescue them turned futile, they immediately they alerted passersby. Villagers rushed to the spot, retrieved the bodies from the pond and alerted police,” inspector Rao explained.

The children came to know about the pond through Instagram and planned to spend their weekend there.

Following the incident, a case was registered for accidental death due to drowning and the bodies were sent to the Siddhartha Government Hospital for postmortem.

