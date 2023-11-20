Venkaiah opens multi-specialty hospital in city

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Former Vice President Muppavarapu Venkaiah Naidu asked the doctors to extend medical services for the rural areas during the inauguration of PVR Multi Specialty Hospitals near Patamata in the city. The hospital, led by Dr P Venkat Ram Choudhary, aims to provide comprehensive medical services, including Ortho, General Medicine, Gynecology, and others.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VIJAYAWADA: Former Vice President Muppavarapu Venkaiah Naidu asked the doctors to extend medical services for the rural areas during the inauguration of PVR Multi Specialty Hospitals near Patamata in the city. The hospital, led by Dr P Venkat Ram Choudhary, aims to provide comprehensive medical services, including Ortho, General Medicine, Gynecology, and others. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp