Venkaiah opens multi-specialty hospital in city

The hospital, led by Dr P Venkat Ram Choudhary, aims to provide comprehensive medical services, including Ortho, General Medicine, Gynecology, and others.

Published: 20th November 2023 09:37 AM

Former Vice-President, Venkaiah Naidu (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Former Vice President Muppavarapu Venkaiah Naidu asked the doctors to extend medical services for the rural areas during the inauguration of PVR Multi Specialty Hospitals near Patamata in the city. The hospital, led by Dr P Venkat Ram Choudhary, aims to provide comprehensive medical services, including Ortho, General Medicine, Gynecology, and others.

