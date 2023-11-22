IMA’s five-day national sports meet in Vijayawada from Wednesday

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A five-day national sports meet of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), ‘Doctors Olympiad 2023’, will be held in Vijayawada from November 22 to 25 in collaboration with Vijayawada Doctors Sports Academy.

The tournament will be conducted at Acharya Nagarjuna University, the nearby Doctors Sports Academy Ground, Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Krishnazilla Shooting Range, Viva School Swimming Pool, MMK Prasad Cricket Grounds, Nimra College Cricket Ground, KK Ground, Guntur Police Parade Ground, RVR & JC Grounds, from November 22, IMA State Branch President Dr G Ravikrishna told reporters on Tuesday.

IMA (AP) General Secretary Dr P Phanidhar explained that cricket, badminton, volleyball, fencing, rowing, basketball, table tennis, lawn tennis, kabaddi, chess, carrom, tennis, cycling, walkathon, swimming, archery, shooting, kho kho, and other competitions are being held in both men and women categories.

Nearly a thousand medical athletes from all over the country are expected to participate in the tournament. Committees have been set up to take care of various arrangements, including transport and accommodation facilities for the participants.

Finance Secretary Dr M Ravindranath emphasised that umpires in collaboration with various State sports associations and physical education teachers, are assisting in organising the competitions.

As part of the tournament, a medical science conference will be held at NRI Medical College on November 25 and 26, where 16 medical experts from various departments will speak about sports medicine.

Sports Minister RK Roja, Vice-Chancellor of Dr YSR University of Health Sciences Dr Babji, Chairman of Andhra Pradesh Medical Council Dr Samba Siva Reddy, National President of IMA Dr Sharad Kumar Aggarwal, National General Secretary Dr Anil Naik, and others will take part in the inauguration ceremony that will be held at Doctors Sports Academy Ground.

Secretary of Vijayawada Managing Committee Dr Tummala Karthik stated that winners will be awarded every day at 6.00 pm.

